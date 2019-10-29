Panel OKs bill to protect student sexual assault victims

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state Senate committee has advanced legislation to prohibit students convicted of sexual assault from attending the same school as their victims.

Senate Bill 530 would require expulsion when a student is convicted or adjudicated delinquent of sexual assault against another student in the same school.

State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) said his legislation was created in response to a situation in a Lancaster County school district. Martin said a young woman raped by her classmate had to attend school with him after he returned from his sentence.

The bill is awaiting consideration in the full Senate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss