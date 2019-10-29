Panel OKs bill to protect student sexual assault victims

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state Senate committee has advanced legislation to prohibit students convicted of sexual assault from attending the same school as their victims.
Senate Bill 530 would require expulsion when a student is convicted or adjudicated delinquent of sexual assault against another student in the same school.
State Sen. Scott Martin (R-Lancaster) said his legislation was created in response to a situation in a Lancaster County school district. Martin said a young woman raped by her classmate had to attend school with him after he returned from his sentence.
The bill is awaiting consideration in the full Senate.