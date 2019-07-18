Pardons chief encourages inmates to prepare for 2nd chance

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Brandon Flood served five years at the state prison in Chester. He was released on Feb. 8, 2010, and had no intention of returning.

Nearly 10 years later, Flood visited the facility with a different title: secretary of the Board of Pardons.

Flood was appointed to the role earlier this year. Much of his focus during the recent visit was talking to inmates about preparing for their second chance.

“It was definitely a time for reflection on my drive here,” Flood said. “When I walked through the parking lot, a lot of memories starting coming back.”

Flood remembers when state officials would visit during his stay at SCI Chester. He says his goal when talking to inmates is to connect on a different level.

“It certainly adds a greater degree of value with someone who shared the same experience as the targeted audience,” Flood said. “I can relate to their questions and concerns.”

Flood spent about an hour talking with inmates who are serving life without the chance of parole. He talked about some of the changes in the commutation process.

He says that he will continue to visit prisons statewide to share his story and encourage men and women to prepare for their release and life outside prison.