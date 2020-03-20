1  of  19
Parent of Levin and Wolf Furniture closes all stores and terminates agreement to sell to Robert Levin

Pennsylvania

PITTSBURG (WHTM) — Two weeks ago, Robert Levin, former president, and owner of Pittsburgh-based Levin Furniture reached an agreement to acquire the Pennsylvania and Ohio assets of Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture through a court restructuring of the parent company Art Van Furniture.

Art Van Furniture has decided to close all of the Levin Furniture and Wolf Furniture Stores immediately, to terminate the employees, and to not proceed with the terms of their Agreement.

“Two weeks ago, I joyously announced that I had agreed to buy back Levin Furniture and the Pennsylvania Wolf stores out of bankruptcy. Today, I have learned that the parent company of Levin’s and Wolf is unwilling to sell to me on the terms of our letter of intent. This is horrible,” Levin said in a release.

