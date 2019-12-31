Parents charged after family found in deplorable conditions

HEMPFIELD, Pa. (AP) – Law enforcement officers serving a warrant at a western Pennsylvania home found a family living there in “uninhabitable conditions” and charged the parents with child endangerment and animal neglect.

Authorities say Cloyd and Melissa Zimmerman, both 38, turned themselves in Monday.

Westmoreland County sheriff’s officers had gone to the couple’s Hempfield home Thursday to serve a criminal mischief warrant issued for Melissa Zimmerman.

When she opened the door, the deputies were overwhelmed by the smell of urine and feces.

The couple’s four children, all younger than 6, were turned over to child welfare officials.

Animal control officers took control of two dogs and cats.

