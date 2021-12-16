Passed bipartisan infrastructure bill means $70M for Pa. airports

(WHTM) — Pennsylvania airports will get $70 million worth of upgrades thanks to money from the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill.

“Our commonwealth’s airports connect us to each other and the rest of the world,” U.S. Senator Bor Casey (D – Pennsylvania) said in his announcement. “These investments will help stimulate local economies and create jobs across Pennsylvania.”

Airports in the Midstate receiving funding include:

Franklin County Regional Airport , $110,000

, $110,000 Gettysburg Regional Airport , $110,000

, $110,000 Harrisburg International Airport , $4,370,000

, $4,370,000 Capital City Airport , $159,000

, $159,000 Lancaster Airport, $295,000

More funding for Pennsylvania’s airports is expected in future years, as well.