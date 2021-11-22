PASSHE Chancellor discusses future of Pa.’s 14 state-owned universities

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — 60% of jobs in Pennsylvania require a higher education degree. But only 50% of adults in the state have one.

That’s a gap that needs to be filled according to Dan Greenstein, the Chancellor of Pa.’s 14 state-owned universities. He spoke at the Pa. Press Club on Monday. He said the consolidation of several schools remains on track and will begin next fall. He was asked why not just close the schools with lagging enrollment to make the others healthier.

“It would be devastating to the communities that schools serve economically as well as many other ways and it would be economically catastrophic for either the state system or the state,” Greenstein said.

Greenstein estimates the cost to close at $250 million mostly because of debt service on buildings. He said the system can’t afford that kind of loss.