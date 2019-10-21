Pence spars with Biden over administration’s trade record

DURYEA, Pa. (AP) – Vice President Mike Pence is sparring with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over the Trump administration’s trade record.

Pence visited a high-tech glass factory near Scranton on Monday and called on Democrats in Congress to allow a vote on a pending trade deal with Mexico and Canada. President Donald Trump is seeking to replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement.

Biden, who grew up in Scranton and will campaign there Tuesday and Wednesday, blasted Pence’s visit. He says in a statement that “Pennsylvanians will not be fooled by Pence’s blind promotion of Trump’s irresponsible trade wars.”

Pence responded that Pennsylvanians know the proposed U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a “winner” and that Biden should “get on board.” Pence also decried what he called the Democrats’ “endless investigations and partisan impeachment.”

