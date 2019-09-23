Penn State announcing a new wellness program

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State is announcing a new wellness program open to all Pennsylvanians.

A press conference is being held at the Capitol Monday afternoon to unveil this new program called Nittany Fit and Pennsylvanians are invited to sign up starting now.

Organizers will be sharing all of the details Monday, but what has been released so far is that every week users will get three challenges to complete. One is a fitness challenge, one is a nutrition challenge, and the third is called a well-being challenge.

If all three challenges are completed, users are entered to win a weekly prize.

They say there are also monthly prizes and a grand prize.

Nittany Fit says making some healthy choices could ultimately win you tickets to a Penn State football game and some other fun Penn state perks.

Nittany Fit says the contest runs from August 19 through December 8, 2019.

Anyone who wants to join can sign up at https://www.nittanyfit.com/#/