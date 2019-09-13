Penn State approves salary increase for President and executives

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – The Penn State Board of Trustees approved a salary increase for Penn State President Eric Barron and received information on salary increases granted to two other University executives.

Friday, the board voted unanimously to increase Eric Barron’s base pay to $855,000 a year, a 2.5 percent increase.

Barron has been Penn State’s leading administrator since 2014.

The Centre Daily Times says together with an annual retention bonus of $200,000, Barron will be paid more than $1 million.

The board is also approving salary increases for the provost, Nicholas Jones, and a senior vice president, David Gray who are classified as Tier II executives.

Jones’ new annual salary is $570,000. Gray’s new salary is $537,372.