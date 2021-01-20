Penn State Behrend campus encounters racist hackers on MLK Day Zoom call

ERIE, Pa. (WHTM) — An ugly moment during a Penn State Behrend Zoom conference on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday. The meeting was hacked by racists.

The hackers hurled racial slurs, and, among other things, said “George Zimmerman did nothing wrong.”

Zimmerman killed Trayvon Martin, and Martin’s mother was in attendance of Monday’s virtual meeting.

She says this sort of display of hate is exactly why she and others need to continue speaking out.

“We see the good the good the bad and the ugly and we just have to be mindful of which category each is in,” Trayvon’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, said. “I just want people to be held accountable, I want people to continue to fight and I want people to continue to do whats right.”

Andy Herrera, director of educational equity at Penn State’s Erie campus, says hate and apathy fuel incidents like these.

“This demonstrates that it is true there is hate out there and there are people that don’t care and they’re going to hurt anybody,” Herrera said.

Penn State Behrend was able to regain control of the meeting and remove those who broke in. The School has not yet identified the hackers.