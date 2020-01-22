Penn State fraternity suspended during investigation of reported sexual assault

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State University has placed a fraternity on interim suspension while authorities investigate allegations of a sexual assault.

Penn State’s office of student conduct announced the suspension Wednesday.

Police are investigating a report that a person was raped by four members of Alpha Epsilon Pi. The alleged incident happened Jan. 15 inside the fraternity house.

During the interim suspension, Alpha Epsilon Pi loses all privileges of student organizations at Penn State, including membership recruitment, new member activities, participation in University-wide functions, and hosting social events, the university said in a news release.

Alpha Epsilon Pi’s national organization has been notified and is cooperating with the investigation. Additional sanctions may result depending on the outcome of the inquiries, the news release states.