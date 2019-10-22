Penn State fraternity suspended following death of 17-year-old

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State fraternity Chi Phi has been placed on interim suspension after the death of a 17-year-old at an off-campus residence.

The 17-year-old male had apparently not been a student but was visiting the area according to Penn State officials.

He was pronounced dead at 522 West College Avenue due to cardiac arrest, showing no signs of trauma.

State College police and the university have opened an investigation into the circumstance of the person’s death.

The suspension sanctioned on the fraternity states it will lose recognition from the university and will be unable to participate, attend, or organize any functions that involve the university as a legitimate organization.

This follows recent turmoil the university has had with fraternities and regulating their actions such as the Timothy Piazza incident in 2017.