Penn State gears up for THON 2022

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s famous THON weekend is preparing for kickoff, where hundreds of students will come together at the Bryce Jordan Center for a 46-hour dance marathon.

THON is the largest student-run philanthropy in the world. The money raised will go to Four Diamonds at Penn State Children’s Hospital, aiding in the fight against childhood cancer.

The tradition started in 1973 and has continued to grow, raising over $190 million dollars since its inception. This is just one event from a year of fundraising efforts, but the dance marathon is certainly the most popular.

“This is such a great time to spend with each other,” Development Director Aidan Cliff said. “It’s that one weekend we say where everyone at Penn State is united in one cause and being here with all of them is so special, so we’re just really glad to be back.”

At 6 p.m. over 700 students will get on their feet and stay standing until Sunday afternoon. There will be live music, dance performances, motivational speakers and appearances from families impacted by childhood cancer.