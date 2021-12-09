Penn State names first female, person of color as next president

Neeli Bendapudi speaks during a meeting of the Penn State Board of Trustees, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in State College, Pa. The Penn State Board of Trustees voted Thursday to hire Bendapudi as president. She’s first woman and first person of color to serve in that role for Penn State. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State has named Neeli Bendapudi, University of Louisville’s current president, as the university’s next president. Bendapudi’s appointment makes her both the first woman and first person of color to hold the school’s top administrator position.

Eric Barron, current Penn State president, will retire in June.

Bendapudi has been with Louisville since 2018. Prior to holding her current position, she earned a PhD from the University of Kansas and her teaching experience from Texas A&M University and The Ohio State University, according to her online biography.