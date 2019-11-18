Penn State steps up recruitment amid tough enrollment trends

FILE- In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo people walk by Old Main on the Penn State University main campus in State College, Pa. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State University’s president says he is working to counter difficult national and state enrollment trends that could even put pressure on a financially healthy school like Penn State.

President Eric Barron says almost every county in Pennsylvania has a decline in the number of high school graduates and that those graduates are less likely to go to college.

To fight those trends, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Barron told trustees Friday that the university has created a task force to focus on recruiting international students, including from areas such as South America and Africa.

Penn State also is sending admission staff to recruit in growing areas domestically, including California, Florida and Texas.

Barron says, however, the university will keep its commitment to a majority enrollment of Pennsylvania residents.

