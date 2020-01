STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State police received a report Tuesday of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred at the Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity, according to a Timely Warning released by the university.

The victim anonymously shared they were sexually assaulted by four unknown fraternity brothers.

The assault was said to have taken place on Jan. 15. The report was filed 8:31 a.m. Tuesday through online submission to the university’s sexual assault reporting tool.