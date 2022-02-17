Penn State student’s death from falling down trash chute ruled ‘accidental’

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department officially announced that the 19-year-old Penn State student from New Jersey’s death was ruled accidental with no evidence of foul play.

Justine Gross was reported missing on the evening of Nov. 11, 2021. Unfortunately, her body was found the next day in a waste receptacle that originated from the ground floor of her Beaver Terrace apartment at 456 E. Beaver Avenue, according to police.

Gross reportedly died as a result of falling inside an 11th floor solid waste disposal shoot around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 2021. Video evidence suggests she was alone in the waste disposal room when she fell, police said.

The Centre County Coroner’s Office ruled the manner of death in this case as “accidental,” and the cause of death is reported as “multiple acute blunt force trauma due to a fall.”

Toxicology results were taken from liver tissue, and the coroner’s office added that there was THC and alcohol in her system.

At this time, police and the coroner’s office both said there is no new information to indicate that this death is criminal in nature. As a result, the State College Police Department is concluding its investigation into this matter.

“Our condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Gross,” the department said. “We hope the community can continue to respect their grieving process.”