Penn State University responding to letter criticizing football player’s hair

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State University is responding to a letter from an alumni criticizing a football player’s hair.

In a tweet Penn State says, “While we don’t know the source of this letter or the authenticity, obviously its content does not align with our values. We strongly condemn this message or any message of intolerance.”

Penn State defensive end Antonio Shelton tweeted the fan letter last night with the caption, “One of my teammates got this. Explain to me how this isn’t racist.”

The letter was sent from a fan who describes himself and his wife as “older” graduates of Penn State.

In the letter he criticizes one player’s long dreadlocks, calling them “disgusting.”

He then calls for a dress code for athletes.