PennDOT announces new features coming to 511PA traveler service

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Monday that new features and updates will be added to 511PA, which is a free traveler information service from the Department of Transportation.

“511PA helps travelers plan ahead year-round but can be especially useful in winter,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release. “511PA allows users to view color-coded winter conditions, see plow truck locations, and now receive alerts more tailored to their needs.”



511PA allows motorists to set up personalized travel alerts for specific roadways, days of the week, and times of the day. With the new features, users will be able to set up alerts that cater to them, instead of receiving all alerts. Categories include incidents, roadwork, general travel information, travel restrictions, and weather-related alerts.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Commercial vehicle drivers can now see where bridges that are under the legal height of 13 feet six inches are located. This information can be viewed on the web map and is also available as an alert that can be heard in the “drive mode” of the mobile app.

The service will now include where there are electronic vehicle charging stations as an option on its traffic map.

“511PA is a valuable tool that helps motorists plan safe to travel by providing them with as much information as possible,” Gramian said. “These new features are just another way we put our data to work for all motorists, including those driving passenger or commercial vehicles, and now electric vehicles, too.”

To access 511PA and to find more information about the free, mobile app click here. To see how to use the new features, users can watch brief instructional videos here.