PennDOT announces restrictions on Midstate roadways in preparation for winter weather

A vehicle drives through snow on Bent Mountain Road near Snake Drive in Copper Hill, Floyd County, Va., Monday, March 12, 2018. (Erica Yoon /The Roanoke Times via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will be temporarily restricting certain vehicles on Midstate roadways beginning Monday at 6 p.m.

The following roadways will be placed under Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 70 from the West Virginia border to the PA Turnpike;

Interstate 76 (PA Turnpike mainline) in both directions from the Breezewood interchange (Exit 161) to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 79;

Interstate 80 from Interstate 99 to the Ohio border;

The entire length of Interstate 86;

The entire length of Interstate 90;

The entire length of Interstate 279;

The entire length of Interstate 376; and

The entire length of Interstate 579.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, Tractors without trailers, Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, Passenger vehicles towing trailers, School buses, motorcycles, and others are not permitted on affected roadways.

Motorists can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.