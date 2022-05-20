PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Friday, May 20 is National Bike to Work Day. To celebrate, transportation officials were highlighting opportunities for commuters in the Midstate.

PennDOT said they want to give people more chances to leave their cars behind. Officials highlighted bike racks on buses and at train stations. part of an effort to make biking as convenient and safe as possible.

“We want to encourage it and by encouraging it, we are developing these strategies because I believe if we provide you with a covered bike rack, and we provide you with great trails and wider sidewalks, if you have those safer options, people will embrace them and utilize them,” PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse said.

Officials also highlighted the mental and physical health benefits of biking, that they want everyone to enjoy.