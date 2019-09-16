PennDOT: Crash data shows roundabouts save lives

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State transportation officials say roundabouts are saving lives.

PennDOT said its own data shows fatalities, injuries, and crashes decreased at 19 roundabouts after they were built.

The 19 roundabouts, all on state roads at intersections previously controlled by stop signs or signals, were studied because all had at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabouts were built.

The data based on police-submitted crash reports shows fatalities were reduced from two to zero, and suspected serious injuries were reduced from 10 to one. Suspected minor injuries were reduced from 24 to five, while the total number of crashes decreased from 138 to 91.