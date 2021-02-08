PennDOT driver license, photo centers to close for Presidents Day Holiday

FILE – In this April 3, 2020, file photo, the seats and aisles are empty as seen through the window of the closed Penndot Drivers License Center in Butler, Pa. Some owners who got their money said they’re now feeling more confident about being able to retain their employees after businesses closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday that all driver license and photo centers, including the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, will be closed in observance of Presidents Day from Saturday, February 13, through Monday, February 15.

Customers can still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals among others. There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2021 is available online.

Drivers can check real-time traffic conditions by clicking here, and find the most up to date weather forecast by clicking here.