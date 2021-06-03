PennDOT extends expiration dates for apportioned vehicle registrations

Cargo trucks lineup to cross to the United States (HERIKA MARTINEZ/AFP via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is extending the expiration dates for apportioned vehicle registration to June 16.

PennDOT says vehicle registrations for Pennsylvania residents that were set to expire between May 31, 2021 and June 16, 2021 are now extended through June 16, 2021.

The department adds that apportioned registrants should mail their apportioned renewal applications to the Department for processing, or it may be completed in person at the Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg, at 1101 S. Front Street, Harrisburg. Payments can be made by certified check, cashier’s check, money order or wire transfer. Certified check, cashier’s check, money orders should be made payable to: Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

PennDOT’s website also notes the department will not be returning to the farm show this year for its annual apportioned renewals.