PennDOT, Highway Safety Network kick off Operation Safe Holiday

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT and the Highway Safety Network have urged everyone to buckle up while traveling over the holidays at an event held at Lock Haven University on Wednesday, Nov. 17, in the Student Recreation Center of the campus. They encouraged everyone to choose a designated driver if their celebration plans involve drinking.

“PennDOT is asking drivers to make this a safe holiday season by making good decisions as they travel to holiday gatherings,” PennDOT District Executive Thomas Zurat said. “Impaired driver crashes are completely preventable. Good choices, like designating a sober driver and seat belts, remain your best options for keeping yourself and other travelers safe.”

As part of the event, PennDOT distributed information on the legal and social consequences of DUI. They also gave attendees the chance to wear Drunkbusters impairment simulation goggles.

The Pennsylvania State Police and approximately 350 municipal law enforcement agencies across the state will participate in the Click it or Ticket enforcement mobilization that started on Monday, Nov. 15, and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 28. Drivers that are pulled over during this time period and are not wearing a seat belt will be received two citations: One for the moving violation and another for being unbelted.

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 24, and continuing through Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, Pennsylvania State Police, along with approximately 400 municipal agencies statewide, will participate in the holiday season impaired driving campaign. They will conduct high visibility enforcement efforts such as roving DUI patrols and sobriety checkpoints in hopes of reducing the number of fatal and suspected serious injury crashes involving an impaired driver.

According to 2020 PennDOT data, 1,000 crashes involving an impaired driver occurred across Pennsylvania between Thanksgiving and Jan. 2, 2021. There were 26 fatalities in those crashes.

For more information on the dangers and consequences of impaired driving and the importance of buckling up, click here.