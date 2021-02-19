PennDOT hosts on-demand virtual meeting to discuss I-83 South Bridge Project

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, PennDOT announced plans to host an on-demand virtual public meeting to discuss the I-83 South Bridge project in Dauphin County, running now through March 29.

According to PennDOT, the I-83 John Harris Memorial Bridge near downtown Harrisburg no longer meets current design standards and needs improvements.

On Thursday the transportation agency announced the next steps for its Major Bridge P3 Initiative in an effort to restore and repair bridges throughout Pennsylvania that require significant financial investments.

“PennDOT currently faces an $8.1 billion funding gap for maintaining and improving highways and bridges across the state,” PennDOT explained in a release.

As a result, the major bridge initiative brainstorms short- and long-term solutions to fund bridge restoration throughout Pennsylvania without taking away from the funds needed to improve other transportation projects. One possible solution PennDOT proposed was bridge tolling drivers electronically to fund major Pa. bridges in need of replacement or rehabilitation.

According to PennDOT, anyone interested in attending the virtual meeting is encouraged to review the materials presented and provide comments, which will only be accepted throughout the duration of the meeting.

Online comments can be submitted directly from the meeting website or via other comment submission methods, including:

Email : i83SouthBridge@pa.gov

: i83SouthBridge@pa.gov Hotline : (717) 743-1005

: (717) 743-1005 Mail: I-83 South Bridge Project, Attn: Derek Mitch, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103

PennDOT is also offering a telephone town hall event on Tuesday, March 16 at 6 p.m. to learn more about the South Bridge Project.

Participants can pre-register at www.penndot.gov/i83SouthBridge to receive a phone call to join at the start of the meeting, or can dial in directly to the meeting at (855)-756-7520; Entry Code Ext: 71648#.

The virtual meeting will be accessible online at all hours of the day at www.penndot.gov/i83SouthBridge.