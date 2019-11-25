PennDOT initiatives for Thanksgiving travel

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT outlined steps on Monday the department is taking for turkey day.

Those who are interested in making Thanksgiving travel as safe and efficient as possible, should visit the 511PA ‘Historic Holiday Traffic’ page here.

For those traveling the Harrisburg area, PennDOT will be utilizing these methods to keep travel fluid and safe:

On the Wednesday before and the Sunday after the holiday, the department will proactively alert motorists on Interstate 81 and I-78 north and east of the I-81/I-78 interchange of potential or actual delays using travel-time messages on electronic message signs.

Proactively alert motorists of potential or actual delays using travel-time messages on electronic message signs throughout the Harrisburg region.

Use highway advisory radio messages and electronic message boards to encourage travelers to reroute onto U.S. 22 westbound, which typically has excess capacity.

Partner with PSP on concentrated traffic enforcement near this area and to actively clear disabled vehicles from the roadway.

Increase the hours and extend the coverage area that PennDOT’s State Farm Safety Patrol will be on duty and patrolling this section of the highway.

Philadelphia: To attempt to ease this congestion, the department will use electronic message boards to provide travelers with travel times to major roadways of interest and provide alerts about regional events impacting traffic during the holiday.

Center Pennsylvania:

On the Wednesday before the holiday, partner with PSP to monitor the I-80/I-99/Route 26 interchange in Centre County to manage traffic during peak congestion and on Sunday, December 1 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM PennDOT staff will manage traffic at the interchange with a flagging operation during peak congestion.

Proactively alert motorists of potential or actual delays using travel-time messages on electronic message signs.

Activate electronic message signs to reroute I-80 westbound traffic to Exit 173 (Lamar), use Route 64 south and return to I-99 southbound if necessary.

Alert motorists of traffic conditions with highway advisory radio, electronic message signs, and the 511PA service.

Western Pennsylvania:

Messages regarding aggressive driving, impaired driving, and buckling up will be posted during the holiday.

Travel time messages will be posted leading into areas of identified historic congestion.

Roadwork will be restricted on all interstates throughout the region.

To further increase traffic-data availability for traffic management staff, PennDOT will partner with Waze to create a real-time dashboard through which staff can receive prioritized reports.

As a member of the Waze Connected Citizens Program, the department can receive incident or roadway concern alerts faster and respond more quickly if necessary.