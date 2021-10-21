PennDOT job fairs: ‘I’ve never seen it this bad’: Or good, if you have a CDL

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Never in his two decades with the PennDOT has the agency’s manager for Adams County, Brian Glass, seen a job market like this one.

“I’m down 12 operators for the winter at this point in time,” Glass said. “Presently I have three full-time openings…. I’ve never seen it this bad.”

Or good, from the perspective of drivers with commercial licenses, who are being recruited like top high school quarterbacks? Yes, conceded Glass, who spoke with abc27 News Thursday at a job fair, where two people came by in the period of about an hour. That’s actually not bad for these days, Glass said.

“There’s a small pool of CDL operators, and we have a lot of people going after these CDL operators,” he said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

His pitch to prospective applicants? Think not only about the hourly rate, which is higher at some private companies than the $20 to $22 PennDOT offers to start but also about the benefits — worth an extra $6 to $8 an hour, Glass said. In other words, a rare long-term opportunity, from his perspective, for a job people usually scratch and claw to get.

The next two Midstate PennDOT job fairs are:

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday (Oct. 22), Franklin County Maintenance Office, 619 N. Franklin Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 26), Dauphin County Maintenance Office, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg, PA 17103

As for the two prospective drivers who stopped in Thursday, one has just his CDL permit so far — not yet his full license. Glass told him to get back in touch as soon as he gets the full license, which he said he expected to have by the end of the year. The other passed what Glass calls a short “excellent adventure” driving test and got an immediate interview. Glass said interviewees can get a job offer the same day and — after clearing background checks — can begin working within two to four weeks.

“We tend to speed the process along in order to ramp up getting more employees in here before the snow starts to fly,” he said.