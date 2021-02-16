PennDOT: All vehicle restrictions lifted in East Central PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the winter weather and icy conditions surpass the Midstate, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has lifted all vehicle restrictions in East Central Pennsylvania.

Although road crews are treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

Motorists can find the latest weather and traffic conditions by visiting abc27.com.