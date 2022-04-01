HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT’s Office of Public-Private Partnerships announced on Friday, April 1 that the office is accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from private entities through April 30.

The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned project infrastructure and services. During this period the private sector can submit proposals that offer new and innovative ways to deliver transportation projects. Proposals can include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

PennDOT holds an unsolicited proposal period in April and October each year.

The private sector may also submit applications for non-PennDOT-owned assets directly to the P3 board during this time.

PennDOT allows proposals during the months of April and October every year. For more information on the proposals and projects and P3, click here.