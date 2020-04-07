PennDOT reopens additional roadside rest areas

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is reopening indoor facilities at five additional rest areas statewide.

Rest areas were temporarily closed statewide on March 17 in response to Governor Tom Wolf’s mitigation guidance regarding COVID-19 to ensure that proper safety and sanitation protocols were in place. Twenty-eight select rest areas across Pennsylvania have since reopened.

Additional cleaning and maintenance will be performed at all reopened locations. Tourism services are not available at this time.

The following four locations will reopen Monday, April 6:

Interstate 70 eastbound in Washington County, 3.5 miles east of Exit 1;

Interstate 81 northbound in Franklin County, 1 mile north of the Maryland state line;

Interstate 81 southbound in Susquehanna County, .5 miles south of the New York state line;

Interstate 90 westbound in Erie County, .5 miles west of the New York state line;

The following location will reopen Tuesday, April 7:

U.S. 15 southbound in Tioga County, 7 miles south of the New York state line;

The below locations were previously reopened: