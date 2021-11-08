PennDOT reports rise in school bus safety violations from last year

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — State officials are reminding everyone to take school bus safety seriously.

PennDOT, the Department of Education, Lower Allen Township Police, and the West Shore District talked about the results of this year’s Operation Safe Stop. On a single day in October, officials reported 252 school bus safety violations, more than double last year’s total when many schools were not doing in-person learning. They say it’s even more important to be vigilant now with daylight savings time over, students and buses are out and about in the dark.

“In the mornings and the evening time we have buses on the road as early as 6:30 a.m. It will still be dark over winter at that time and we have buses wrapping up at 4:30 or so just as winter is approaching this season,” West Shore School District Superintendent, Dr. Todd Stoltz said.

Remember, drivers must stop at least 10 feet away from a bus that’s extended its stop sign arm and is flashing its red lights. Violating the law could cost you $250, points on your license, or even a license suspension.