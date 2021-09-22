PennDOT: Roundabouts reduce number of crashes in the state, data shows

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT announced on Wednesday roundabouts they’ve built have led to an overall decrease in fatalities, injuries and crashes, according to department data.

PennDOT used data from 26 roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were previously stop or signal-controlled based on at least three years of crash data available before and after the roundabout was built.

“The modern roundabout is simply safer than the traditional intersection,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “Though not the right option for every intersection, data shows that when installed, roundabouts save lives and reduce crash severity.”

Department data based on police-submitted crash reports from 2000-2020 shows fatalities at the 23 locations studied were reduced by 100% and the total number of crashes lowered by 22%. They also mentioned suspected serious injuries were lowered by 81%, suspected minor injuries lowered by 36%, possible/unknown severity injuries lowered by 76% and property damage-only crashes lowered by 13%.

PennDOT says in addition to the 26 meeting the selection criteria for the study, 36 others have been built on state routes, 19 more are in construction, and 20 are in final design.

In the Midstate, here are the locations included in this study:

Cumberland Route 0034 (Spring Road), Route 1007 (Sunnyside Drive) and Mountain Road

Dauphin Route 0039 (Linglestown Road) and Route 3019 (Mountain Road) Route 322 (Governor Road) and Homestead Lane Route 322 (Governor Road) and Meadow Lane

