PennDOT seeking public input for highway safety

Pennsylvania

by: WHTM Staff

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT is asking for your input about highway safety through its annual survey.

The results help PennDOT make changes to safety activities to reduce crashes and fatalities. Recently, there have been a string of crashes along I-81 — at least one was fatal.

The survey is available through Aug. 17 and can be taken here.

