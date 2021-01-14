PennDOT starts new, life-saving program with a single car decal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — PennDOT has announced a new program to assist citizens after a traffic crash when they may not be able to communicate their needs themselves.

By placing a single yellow dot decal in your vehicle’s rear window first responders are alerted to check your glove compartment for vital, life saving information to ensure that you receive the medical attention you need.

The Yellow Dot program is a collaborative effort between PennDOT, the Pa. State Police, first responders, local law enforcement, the state departments of Health and Aging and the Pa. Turnpike Commission.

Citizens can complete an online participation form to have the Yellow Dot kit mailed to them.

You can request up to four packets online, one for each vehicle, but for more you can contact the PennDOT Sales Store at ra-penndotsalesstore@pa.gov or 717-787-6746.