PennDOT updates vehicle restrictions on roadways in the Midstate

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — As the second phase of winter weather passes the Midstate, The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Tuesday, more restrictions on several roadways in the east-central region of Pennsylvania.

Tier 1 restrictions are now in effect on I-78 in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties, US-22 in Lehigh and Northampton counties and PA-33 in Monroe and Northampton counties.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, tractors without trailers, school buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s), motorcycles and others are not permitted on affected roadways.

Additional speed and vehicle restrictions could be added depending on changing conditions.

