(WHTM) — A survey is now available through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) asking Pennsylvanians how they felt the winter services went this year.

“Winter operations are among our core services and our team takes pride in their mission,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “Through this survey, the public can help us measure expectations and identify education opportunities.”

Interested Pennsylvania residents can go online and take five minutes to complete the 17-question survey. Respondents will be asked about their timeline expectations for safe and passable roadways, how they ran snow-removal priorities, how they rate the services by PennDOT overall, and other related questions.

