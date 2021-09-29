PennDOT wants to hear your thoughts on its construction and maintenance efforts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is asking for your feedback on its construction and maintenance services. The department says you can offer your comments online until October 26.

The 20-question survey asks residents how they perceive PennDOT’s road and bridge maintenance and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in its construction efforts. Residents are also asked to rate their experiences viewing and reporting roadside hazards to the department and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA website.

Get the latest news, weather and breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“Through collaborative efforts, we maintain our transportation network while also planning and executing statewide transportation improvements,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “This survey will help us understand needs measure public expectations and identify educational opportunities.”

Driers can check the latest road conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511pa.com. The service is free and available 24 hours a day. It provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Drivers can also stay up to date with live traffic updates with the abc27 Traffic App. It’s free, with real-time traffic incidents, road closure alerts and more right on your smartphone.