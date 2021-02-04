Pennie opening Special Enrollment Period due to impacts of COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians will once again have the opportunity to enroll in Pennie, a state-based marketplace for individuals and families seeking health insurance coverage.

Due to the continued battle against the coronavirus pandemic in the Commonwealth, the Pennie Board of Directors unanimously approved the opening of a special one month Enrollment Period from February 15 until May 15.

“Pennie is first and foremost here for all of those in Pennsylvania who need health coverage. We are happy to see our customer base grow and proud to serve hundreds of thousands of individuals and families across the Commonwealth,” said Pennie Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman. “Anyone without health insurance will have more time to sign up through Pennie, giving those eligible, access to financial assistance and comprehensive coverage, including for COVID-19 related treatment and services.”

Anyone experiencing a qualifying life event is eligible to enroll in a plan through Pennie throughout the year. Anyone seeking insurance due to COVID-19 related impacts can shop for coverage starting February 15. Pennie encourages anyone who has found themselves recently uninsured and seeking coverage to visit pennie.com or to call Pennie customer care at 1-844-844-8040.