Pennie opens COVID-19 enrollment period running through May 15

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians seeking health insurance coverage once again have the opportunity to enroll in 2021 coverage during Pennie’s COVID-19 Enrollment Period.

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s state-based health insurance marketplace serving individuals across the Commonwealth additional time to enroll in health insurance to protect them and their families from the cost of the COVID-19 virus.

Anyone otherwise eligible to enroll in coverage through Pennie can do so from now until May 15.

“The economic and public health implications of the pandemic have only strengthened the argument that accessible and affordable health insurance is a necessity,” said Pennie’s Executive Director Zachary W. Sherman. “As COVID-19 has universally impacted Pennsylvanians, we felt it was an imperative to re-open Pennie, allowing the uninsured and the underinsured to get coverage and access financial assistance to help pay for it. To act now, go to pennie.com to explore options and enroll as soon as possible.”

Pennie offers financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care and can also link customers to free certified experts to assist with the application or plan selection process.

“Pennie was created to ensure that all Pennsylvanians have access to affordable and comprehensive health coverage while consistently striving to reduce the uninsured rate,” said Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Jessica Altman. “Pennie is also here to protect those who need health coverage in Pennsylvania and is proud to provide this opportunity for the uninsured during this global health and economic crisis felt so strongly throughout our Pennsylvania communities.”