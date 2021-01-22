Pennsylvania aggressive drivers could face citations in new enforcement initiative

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aggressive drivers beware – the Manheim Township Police Department is joining the likes of the Pennsylvania State Police and over 200 municipal agencies in a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement project.

The project concentrates on reducing the number of aggressive driving-related crashes, injuries, and deaths on roadways throughout the state.

Aggressive drivers will receive a citation when stopped by police.

The enforcement will focus on school bus violations, the Steer Clear law, tailgating, and speeding. Motorists exhibiting other unsafe behaviors such as driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, or other aggressive actions will also be cited.