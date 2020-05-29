Amusement Parks allowed to reopen only in ‘green phase’, says Department of Agriculture

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the weather starts to get nicer, some amusement parks are eying towards reopening — not so fast says Department of Agriculture.

Press Secretary Shannon Powers says that amusement parks are not allowed to reopen unless the county it is in has entered the ‘green phase’ of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan. Those in the green phase would then need to meet phased reopening restrictions outlined by the governor.

Explicit guidance was not provided for amusement parks although the Department of Agriculture is referring park operators to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state Health Department on best practices.

“Where amusement rides are permitted to operate, the department will enforce the Amusement Ride Safety Act and inspect rides prior to their initial operation for the season, and then in unannounced quality control inspections and investigations,” Powers said in a release. “Amusement rides include inflatables like slides and bounce houses, ball pits, water park rides, trampoline parks, climbing walls, ropes courses, zip lines, haunted houses, and amusement rides in parks or at fairs and carnivals.”