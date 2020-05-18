Pennsylvania ATV forest trails to open statewide on May 19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Forest trails for all-terrain vehicles are set to open statewide starting Tuesday, May 19, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Sec. Cindy Dunn announced on Monday.

Dunn said the opening date is starting several days before the usual start of the season, which is typically the Friday before Memorial Day, to reduce crowding and help with social distancing.

“DCNR is opening the trails several days early to spread out the crowds and allow for greater social distancing practices as part of COVID-19 mitigation efforts,” Dunn said.

The department states that ATV riding is only permitted on specific trails in state forests and that state forest roads, state parks, and state game lands are not open to riding.

All ATVs in Pennsylvania, except ATVs used only for business or agricultural, are required to be registered. All registrations previously slated to expire through May 31 have been extended until June 30.

The DCNR says rangers and forest district staff will be actively patrolling and enforcing regulations.

ATV riders are encouraged to use the trail system closest to their home and to keep riding opportunities on private recreation areas in mind as well.

The opening date also applies to designated motorcycle trails in Bald Eagle State Forest, including a dual-sport trail running through Seven Mountains and a trail for off-highway motorcycles on Shade Mountain.

It is still advised to maintain social distancing, mask-wearing, washing hands, in addition to other tactics that have been recommended by the state Health Department.

The DCNR has a list of the 11 ATV trails on state forest lands here.

