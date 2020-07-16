Pennsylvania Auditor General speaks on mounting education challenge while remote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says students are facing a lot of challenges during this pandemic.

On Thursday, he discussed reopening plans with an education law center attorney who says families have been thrust into playing new roles and not everyone may have the tools they need.

“So it’s important to consider what happens when education moves out of the school building,” DePasquale said. “Do you have a secure safe quiet place to learn do you have the resources to learn? Is there a supportive adult at home that has the skills to navigate the educational environment? Do they have the resources they need? Can they navigate new digital devices can they access the curriculum?”

