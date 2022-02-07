Pennsylvania awarded $244.9M from Biden Administration to clean abandoned mines

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Monday that Pennsylvania has been awarded just under $250 million from President Biden’s Infrastructure Law to clean abandoned mines across the state.

“We’ve long needed a solution to accelerate work to address the environmental and public health concerns of our legacy energy development, I’m pleased that the Biden Administration shares my commitment to reclaiming Pennsylvania’s abandoned mine-land for productive use,” Governor Wolf said. “This bipartisan investment will address the dangers of abandoned mines while simultaneously supporting new, good-paying jobs, economic recovery, and community revitalization.”

Pennsylvania has more than 5,000 abandoned mines that now pose environmental and safety hazards. Fires, dangerous high walls, and open shafts can lead to both water and air pollution.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

The $244.9 million is just a fraction of the nearly four billion dollars Pennsylvania is expected to receive over the next 15 years to address coal mine contamination and pollution.