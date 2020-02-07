Pennsylvania bans tobacco use at state park playgrounds

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Visitors to Pennsylvania’s state parks are no longer allowed to use tobacco or vaping products at the playgrounds.

All forms of tobacco and vaping will no longer be permitted within 30 feet of state park playground, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Friday.

“Our children should be guaranteed the right to play in clean air and healthy areas that are free of secondhand smoke,” DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said in a news release.

The ban affects 135 locations in the state’s 121 parks. Notification signs will be installed by Memorial Day, May 25.

DCNR previously banned smoking at 44 of its 54 state park swimming beaches, and smoking is not permitted at state park pools.