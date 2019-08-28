Pennsylvania bill imposes stronger penalties on repeat DUI drivers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state senator has introduced legislation to toughen penalties for repeat DUI offenders and require the use of continuous alcohol monitoring devices for the first time in Pennsylvania.

The devices are strapped to the wearer and at regular intervals test the body’s sweat for the presence of alcohol.

State Sen. Tom Killion (R-Chester/Delaware) said his legislation, Senate Bill 773, would require those arrested for a third or subsequent DUI offense be fitted with the device, also known as a CAM device.

The bill also increases jail time for those convicted of four DUIs or more. People convicted of a fourth offense would face a term of 5 to 10 years instead of the current 3.5 to 7 years, while drivers convicted of five or more DUIs would face 10 to 20 years.

Killion said his proposal would require anyone convicted of a third DUI to serve the prison time consecutively to any other sentence they’re already serving and any other sentence imposed by the judge.

Additionally, the bill would mandate the impoundment of a vehicle used in a DUI offense at the time of a third arrest.