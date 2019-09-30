Pennsylvania bill would allow schools to post ‘In God We Trust’

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has reintroduced legislation that would allow public schools to display the national motto “In God We Trust.”

House Bill 1602 was reported out of the State Government Committee last week.

The proposal by state Rep. Cris Dush (R-Jefferson/Indiana) allows districts to display the motto in school buildings but does not require them to do so.

Dush says the motto is part of the history and heritage of the United States. He says James Pollock, the 13th governor of Pennsylvania, introduced the motto on America’s coins while he was the director of the U.S. Mint.