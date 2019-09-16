Pennsylvania bill would raise age limit for tobacco, vaping products

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker has introduced legislation to raise the state’s minimum age for sales of tobacco and vaping products.

Rep. Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland) said his proposal, House Bill 1823, would ban the sale of all tobacco and e-cigarettes products to anyone under age 21, with consideration for members of the armed services.

“It is concerning that nearly half of graduating seniors in high school can legally purchase these potentially life-threatening products and share them with younger peers,” Rothman said in a statement.

“This ‘social sourcing’ is a concern among parents and educators in my district and across the Commonwealth.”

Rothman said while cigarette and smokeless tobacco use among school-aged children has been on the decline, there has been a sharp increase in the use of e-cigarette products.