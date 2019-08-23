Pennsylvania bills toughen penalties when guns used in violent crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state lawmaker is introducing a package of three bills targeting violent criminals who use guns.

​Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery) plans to introduce the bills when lawmakers return to session in the fall.

​​The first bill would reinstate Pennsylvania’s mandatory minimum sentences for violent offenders. The second would impose a five-year mandatory minimum sentence for people convicted of gun violence and previously prohibited from possessing firearms.​​

“It also defines that crime as a crime of violence, which triggers our second and third-strike provisions, which carry a 10-year mandatory minimum and 25-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for repeat violent offenders,” Stephens said.

​Two similar bills have passed the state House in the past but didn’t make it to the governor’s desk.​​

The third bill would require separate, consecutive sentences for each victim those criminals target.​