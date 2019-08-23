Pennsylvania bills toughen penalties when guns used in violent crimes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A state lawmaker is introducing a package of three bills targeting violent criminals who use guns.
Rep. Todd Stephens (R-Montgomery) plans to introduce the bills when lawmakers return to session in the fall.
The first bill would reinstate Pennsylvania’s mandatory minimum sentences for violent offenders. The second would impose a five-year mandatory minimum sentence for people convicted of gun violence and previously prohibited from possessing firearms.
“It also defines that crime as a crime of violence, which triggers our second and third-strike provisions, which carry a 10-year mandatory minimum and 25-year mandatory minimum prison sentence for repeat violent offenders,” Stephens said.
Two similar bills have passed the state House in the past but didn’t make it to the governor’s desk.
The third bill would require separate, consecutive sentences for each victim those criminals target.